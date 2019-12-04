WINDSOR -- Windsor’s Ward 7 might not have a sitting city councillor but the city still wants the public to know what’s going on in the area.

The City of Windsor has re-scheduled the ward 7 public meeting for Wednesday night 6:30 at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Club.

The meeting was postponed after ward Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk was elected as the new Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh on Oct. 21.

Mayor Drew Dilkens will host this meeting with city administration on hand to field questions.

Ward 7 residents will elect a new councillor to replace Kusmierczyk in a by-election, scheduled to take place on April 27.