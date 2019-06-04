Windsor truck fire deemed arson as police seek information
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 11:08AM EDT
Windsor police are looking for information after a truck fire that is being classified as arson.
Patrol officers attended the 2600 block of Mark Avenue for a report of a vehicle fire which had been extinguished prior to arrival on Tuesday, May 28, around 8 a.m.
The vehicle, a white Dodge Ram, sustained extensive damage.
A residence in the area also sustained some external damage. No injuries were reported.
Police believe the fire started at approximately 5:30 a.m.
The arson unit attended and is actively investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.