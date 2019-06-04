

Windsor police are looking for information after a truck fire that is being classified as arson.

Patrol officers attended the 2600 block of Mark Avenue for a report of a vehicle fire which had been extinguished prior to arrival on Tuesday, May 28, around 8 a.m.

The vehicle, a white Dodge Ram, sustained extensive damage.

A residence in the area also sustained some external damage. No injuries were reported.

Police believe the fire started at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The arson unit attended and is actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.