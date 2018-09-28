

CTV Windsor





Windsor ComiCon is announcing a new feature event, as it gets set for its big weekend.

Setup is well underway for the comic book and pop culture conference being held Saturday and Sunday at Caesars Windsor.

Some of the attractions include a Jurassic Park experience, a question-and-answer Degrassi reunion, and special guests like Futurama voice actor Phil Lamarr and the World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry.

Comicon General Manager Jeremy Renaud says the success of the event has allowed for the creation of the Windsor Toy and Comic Expo scheduled for May 26, 2019.

Renaud tells CTV News it will give fans another way to find and share collectibles.

“There's a huge interest for this,” says Renaud. “There's people that grew up with comics but there's people that love their GI Joes, their Transformers, their He-Mans, even to this day fans talk about, 'aw remember that toy?' all of the things that we collected as kids, and for girls the same thing too, Strawberry Shortcake, Rainbow Bright, My Little Pony.”

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.