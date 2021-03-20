LONDON, ONT -- As of Tuesday, adults 75-years-old and older in 2021 will be able to register to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Windsor-Essex region.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced that individuals born in 1946 and earlier, will be eligable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective, Monday March 22.

Four local vaccination clinics will be prepared to welcome new eligible seniors once they have booked an appointment online through the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WEHCU), that will be launched on Tuesday.

Here are the four locations for eligible seniors to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment:

• The Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) Centre Clinic

• The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC)

• The St. Clair College SportsPlex

• Windsor Hall

Vaccination clinics are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted.

On Tuesday, all COVID-19 vaccination appointments at targeted or mass vaccination clinics will be done through a single dedicated online booking system.

By Saturday the pre-registration form will be closed by 4 p.m. for adults 80-years-plus.

Residents will be asked to use the new online booking system starting Tuesday.

On Friday, the Province also announced that effective Monday, eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine will be expanded to include adults 60-years-old and older.

It was previously for adults 60 to 64.

Those interested in booking an appointment at any of the 57 Windsor and Essex County pharmacies as part of the provincial pilot program should contact a participating pharmacy directly.