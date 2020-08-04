WINDSOR, ONT. -- A conversation about Windsor’s compliment of bylaw enforcement officers will take place at the city’s next budget meeting.

Nearly 14,000 complaints were logged for review last year, a caseload managed by 12 officers.

“I firmly believe if we are going to actually tackle this problem, we have to allocate some budget dollars to it,” says councillor Chris Holt. “So that’s why I’m referring it to the budget, in the hopes we can have this conversation again, discuss the options before us and weigh it against other budget restraints.”

Council heard Tuesday the vast majority of enforcement activity is complaint based.

Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac was looking to kick-off a one-year pilot project that would see officers take part in a proactive blitz day, but that idea did not receive the support of council.

Instead, council opted to have a more fulsome debate about staffing levels to reduce the bylaw backlog, as well as the length of time it takes to investigate complaints.

A report will come back to council at budget time with full costing options of more staff.