

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor will be putting some money towards cleaning up the mess left behind by Canada Geese.

Council tonight agreed to set aside $75,000 to purchase the appropriate equipment to clean up the goose droppings.

The money is from an operating budget surplus and the equipment will be utilized primarily on paths along the riverfront, but will work parks around the city.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's basically a mini street sweeper.

"Our staff will be able to drive up and down the riverfront path system and clean off the droppings that are accumulating,” Dilkens said. “There's just no easy way to deal with Canada Geese.”

“I think everyone appreciates how lovely they are, but there's a bad side to them and we're going to take care of the bad side as best we can."