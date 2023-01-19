Windsor TikTok influencer boosts local bakery with viral video

Homegrown TikTok influencer Zachery Dereniowski is at it again, this time surprising the new owner of Nana’s Bakery in South Windsor with cash and a much-needed business boost.

Dereniowski, also known by his handle “MD Motivator” visited Nana’s Bakery on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Dereniowski films his encounters with a hidden camera and often acts like he has no money to cover the cost of his purchases to see how the business owner or individual reacts.

In this case, Dereniowski introduced himself to bakery’s new owner, Ray Feng, and said “I’m going to be frank, I have no money,” to which Feng said: “No money at all? It’s okay, here you go,” before handing him a cookie.

“It’s doesn’t make me a lot richer, so that’s fine,” Feng said, also offering Dereniowski a coffee.

Dereniowski gleaned Ray is married with five children, and had just recently purchased the business in mid-December.

“I have to make it work… I have no choice, I’m fully committed now,” said Ray.

It was at that point that Dereniowski slipped Feng a folded up napkin stuffed with $1,000.

“Why?” Asked Ray, to which Dereniowski said, “because you were kind to me.”

“Oh my goodness, I can’t believe this,” Feng remarked.

It’s not just the cash. The video has been viewed more than 14 million times across all social media platforms in less than a day.

CTV Windsor caught up with the small business owner today to let him know since the video aired, he’s received nearly 4,000 five star Google reviews for his bakery, putting him at the top of the list for all restaurants in the region.

“Wow,” remarked Feng, laughing. “Yeah. I think I'll have to be a baker for a long time.”

Feng is taking the visit and resulting exposure as a sign that he needs to push ahead.

“You just got to do it. Just keep running, keep doing it,” he said. “This is definitely a confirmation that I'm on the right track.”

Dereniowski says he has a soft spot for small business because his father is also a small business owner.

“I feel like I have the lucky superpowers. I just don't want to waste it in every video I make. I want to be able to maximize it,” he said. “You don’t know what people are going through and your support can mean more than you know.”

The video ends with a message of hope and love.

“We need to love, we need to learn to love,” remarked Feng.

It’s a message Feng hopes will reach anyone who walks into his store to buy goods baked with love.

“I choose to love. It’s all by choice. You choose to love or you choose to hate,” Feng said. “It doesn’t happen naturally.”

“I’ve been practicing love for a long time.”