Windsor is part of a team testing the SIMSystem for autonomous vehicles.

The city is teaming up with Detroit and Ann Arbour in a collaboration with the World Economic Forum and their partner Deloitte to pilot seamless integrated mobility solutions in the region.

Following a call for applications in April 2018, the three cities were selected as the primary partner out of 13 applicants from across the globe to participate in a yearlong engagement.

Windsor officials say to support the innovation led by the SIMSystem partner geography, the forum will build a community of public—and private—sector leaders to interact and exchange leading practices via a digital collaboration tool and a series of workshops.

“In collaboration with our United States colleagues in Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan, we see a significant opportunity to enhance transportation integration and better connect the region to promote economic growth and enhance quality of life,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a statement.

“With its history of cross-border trade and collaboration, the Detroit-Ann Arbor-Windsor region is uniquely positioned to lead the world in developing the next-generation mobility system.”

The Forum will provide a global platform to Detroit, Ann Arbor and Windsor, while implementing transport initiatives aimed at issues of affordability, economic growth, efficiency, and innovation and sustainability across the region.