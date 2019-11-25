

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR -- Students looking to work for the City of Windsor next summer can start sending in their applications.

The Human Resources Department has announced that applications for the 2020 Summer Student Lottery Program are currently available on the city’s website.

City officials say to ensure that hiring is fair and equitable, the selection of students to be considered is based on a secured computer program that randomly draws applications for order of consideration.

The summer employment program is a city council approved initiative and is subject to budget approval and in compliance with applicable union collective agreements.

The program is intended to provide eligible post-secondary students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while contributing to the cost of their education.

The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.