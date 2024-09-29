WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Spitfires dominate Kitchener Rangers 12-2

    (Source: Windsor Spitfires/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Windsor Spitfires/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Ethan Belchetz scored four goals i nSaturday's game, and added two assists as the Windsor Spitfires whipped the visiting Kitchener Rangers 12-2.

    Jean-Christoph Lemieux and Owen Outwater each scored twice for the undefeated Spitfires (2-0), with singles added by Ethan Garden, Noah Morneau, Liam Greentree and Nathan Gaymes.

    Luke Ellinas and Luca Romano scored for the winless Rangers (0-2).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News