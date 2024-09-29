Windsor Spitfires dominate Kitchener Rangers 12-2

Ethan Belchetz scored four goals i nSaturday's game, and added two assists as the Windsor Spitfires whipped the visiting Kitchener Rangers 12-2.

Jean-Christoph Lemieux and Owen Outwater each scored twice for the undefeated Spitfires (2-0), with singles added by Ethan Garden, Noah Morneau, Liam Greentree and Nathan Gaymes.

Luke Ellinas and Luca Romano scored for the winless Rangers (0-2).