City of Windsor officials were showing off some of the city’s new buses.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens welcomed Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi on Monday, for a look at some of the buses Windsor recently purchased.

The 24 buses were purchased as part of a $10.2-million investment under Phase 1 of the Federal Government's Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

The addition of the buses, at a cost of $12.7 million, was one of 26 projects green lighted thanks to the federal funds and matching funds from the city.

The installation of new bus shelters, also funded under the federal program, will begin this week.