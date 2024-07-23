WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor's Macro Foods donates 1,000 meals to help feed those in need

    Macro Foods team. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Macro Foods team. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Picture a customer placing an order for 1,000 meals at a local eatery and they have to be ready in an hour.

    That was a task presented to a Windsor business, Macro Foods, on July 18.

    The challenge was initiated by Windsorite and social media influencer, Zachery Dereniowski. He’s more commonly known as MDMotivator via TikTok and Instagram. The latter has a count of 5.5 million followers. The aim with the large order of meals was to donate the food back to the Windsor community.

    Prepped meals by Macro Foods. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Co-owner of Macro Foods in Windsor, Ont., Omar Abou-Said, said that he was caught off guard by the request. Nonetheless, he and his team worked hard to fill that order, travelling to multiple stores to get more meals.

    In the end, all the meals were donated, free of charge.

    For Abou-Said, lessons learned as a child about humility, empathy, and helping others have been ingrained in his mind and heart. It was not a hard decision for him to make the offering to help those in need in our neighbourhoods.

    Macro Foods, located at 3184 Dougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    "We try as much as we tend to do,” said Abou-Said.

    “And believe it or not, in the future we're actually looking to open a Macro Foods charity that we're able to give back to the community on a regular basis and not just, you know, every once and awhile, but more often than not."

    Macro Foods was founded nine years ago and has eight retail locations across Ontario. Its mandate is to offer diverse prepared nutrition-based meals to consumers at reasonable prices.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt

    The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, following the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News