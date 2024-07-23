Windsor's Macro Foods donates 1,000 meals to help feed those in need

Picture a customer placing an order for 1,000 meals at a local eatery and they have to be ready in an hour.

That was a task presented to a Windsor business, Macro Foods, on July 18.

The challenge was initiated by Windsorite and social media influencer, Zachery Dereniowski. He’s more commonly known as MDMotivator via TikTok and Instagram. The latter has a count of 5.5 million followers. The aim with the large order of meals was to donate the food back to the Windsor community.

Prepped meals by Macro Foods. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Co-owner of Macro Foods in Windsor, Ont., Omar Abou-Said, said that he was caught off guard by the request. Nonetheless, he and his team worked hard to fill that order, travelling to multiple stores to get more meals.

In the end, all the meals were donated, free of charge.

For Abou-Said, lessons learned as a child about humility, empathy, and helping others have been ingrained in his mind and heart. It was not a hard decision for him to make the offering to help those in need in our neighbourhoods.

Macro Foods, located at 3184 Dougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

"We try as much as we tend to do,” said Abou-Said.

“And believe it or not, in the future we're actually looking to open a Macro Foods charity that we're able to give back to the community on a regular basis and not just, you know, every once and awhile, but more often than not."

Macro Foods was founded nine years ago and has eight retail locations across Ontario. Its mandate is to offer diverse prepared nutrition-based meals to consumers at reasonable prices.