WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor restaurant owner is celebrating winning $1 million with The Bigger Spin Instant Game.

Saban Arayan, 49, says he say crying happy tears.

“I watched the wheel land on BIGGER SPIN on the lottery terminal – I had happy tears in my eyes. I was shocked.” says Saban. “I’ve always dreamt of coming to the Prize Centre.”

After Arayan learned he was going to the Prize Centre to spin the Bigger Spin Wheel, he went back to his restaurant to share the news with his wife.

“I gave her a big hug and said, ‘God blessed me with you 29 years ago and now I will bless you with my lottery win.’”

Saban explained how this win will enhance his life.

“I am excited to surprise my family with some gifts and will use some of my winnings to pay down my mortgage and maybe buy a new car,” he says. “Then I’ll save some for a nice vacation when the pandemic has ended.”

The instant game is a $10 game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on the Bigger Spin Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Howard Avenue in Windsor.