WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) launched a new fundraising campaign to promote local active, caring citizenship.

The campaign called Together, We are Community will run from Friday to July 1 and aims to assist vulnerable homeless youth and empower young people as well.

“Good citizenship is central to ending homelessness among our youth,” said Dave Freeman, a board member and WRYM’s donor development chair in a news release. “This is why our campaign culminates with Canada Day. WRYM assists young people with learning important life skills, accessing the resources and opportunities of our community, and becoming active empowered citizens. This is empowerment of the powerless and it works because of the support of conscientious citizens throughout our community. Together, we are community - and we all benefit as a community.”

WRYM provides a safe home and counselling for homeless men 16 – 24 years of age. The organization says it was a 95 per cent success rate, with one third of residents returning to extended family while two thirds more on to appropriate independent living.

The release says two thirds of residents choose to continue education while one third goes into the workforce.

“In a crisis, we invite them back home to the residence - if that is what is needed,” said Freeman, adding, “Just as any good parent would.”

Due to COVID-19 social distancing measures, the Together, We are Community campaign will be held online with the support of CanadaHelps Great Canadian Giving Challenge on the Windsor Residence for Young Men’s website at www.wrym.ca, as well as on the organization’s social media.

The fundraising target is $30,000, and the Great Canadian Giving Challenge offers charities a possible additional prize of $20,000.