WINDSOR, ON -- The Windsor-Essex Community Foundation is giving $30,000 in phase one of grants to charities that have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, The WECF conducted a survey of 48 local charities to assess the needs of charitable organizations in Windsor and Essex County.

The survey found the most vulnerable in our community are not receiving the services they need.

Foundation officials say the results were concerning and required immediate action.

"In challenging times like these, it is more important than ever for the community to work together, and support one another," says Lisa Kolody, Executive Director at the WECF. "The Windsor-Essex Community Foundation supports our organizations, individuals and families that are pulling their resources together to help in this time of need through our W/E Cares and our emergency response fund."

The fund was initiated with a contribution from the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation and supported by local philanthropists and corporate partners.

Through the foundation’s new emergency fund, the money will help organizations like Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex, the Windsor Residence for Young Men, Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission, Community Support Centre of Seex County and SECC.

"Our support is going to help with food security, it’s going around mental health, activities for children who are at risk or seniors who are isolated. So there are many different needs and we are really looking to help in the best way we can to people who are already to people who are already providing the best service in the community."