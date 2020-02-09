WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Residence for Young Men’s Rough Night Out fundraiser raised more than $7,000.

Held in a Windsor industrial parking lot for 14 hours overnight Friday to Saturday, the event also draws attention to life on the streets.

“The community response has been wonderful,” said WRYM’s volunteer executive director Greg Goulin. “We were trying to physically and emotionally demonstrate just how desperate life can be for homeless young people, including our guys – and many people have shown that they care.”

This was the third annual fundraiser of this kind.

Last year about $5,000 was raised and the year before it was $2,500.

WRYM provides young men between ages 16 to 24 with a supportive home, individual counselling, and basic life skills. Youths with potential are diverted from the streets to reconnect with their community, education and employment.