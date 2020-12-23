WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital is hosting a live virtual event to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Q and A will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live. The panel consists of Dr. Wassim Saad, Dr. Jessica Summerfield, Dr. Ian Mazzetti, and Dr. Jeff Cohen.

“With limited vaccinations beginning in Windsor-Essex, we’ve assembled a team of experts to explain how the vaccine works and answer your questions,” WRH said.

Windsor-Essex first received its supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, and started handing them out to long-term care workers Tuesday.

Questions can be submitted to the panel by emailing cwc@wrh.on.ca and they will be addressed during the webcast.

The webcast will be broadcasted live at 1 p.m. on the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Facebook page.