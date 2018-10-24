Windsor Regional Hospital staff members say they’re ready for the challenge of potential “surges” in patient volumes with improved timelines and efficiency.

They credit an integrated system which uses real-time data updated every minute to make use of beds and resources for the ultimate benefit of better patient care.

In the past year, both Met and Ouellette Campuses have implemented a “Command Centre” style approach to tracking every patients journey through the hospital from Emergency Department to discharge.

According to the Chief Operating Office and Chief Nursing Executive, "We are seeing results from our efforts to improve bed management and patient flow with the use of real-time data,"

Karen McCullough says “With our command centres, our adoption of digital technology and our skilled clinical team, we are in a much better position to manage bed availability and patient flow from entry into the Emergency Department, to admission and eventual discharge."

These control room style centres at both locations track patients throughout the buildings allowing officials to be aware of any bottlenecks in the system and make decisions based on real time information.

Most importantly the goal is to help reduce the time patients wait to be admitted, or to be discharged, by delivering the right patient care.

In April, hospital CEO David Musjyi declared last flu season as one of the worst in recent history for patient volume.