It’s not even flu season yet, and there are already overcrowding issues at Windsor Regional Hospital.

CEO David Musyj issued a statement to hospital staff regarding the occupancy levels in the emergency departments at both the Ouellette and Met hospital campuses.

It states the Met Campus has a 99 per cent occupancy rate and Ouellette Campus is at 106 per cent. But Musyj notes another 11 patients are waiting for a bed in the emergency department at Ouellette.

The statement goes on to say “the volumes have gone up to in the EDs, admitted patients has increased and Admit No Beds have reappeared due to lengths of stays and overall volumes. Typically we do not see these increases for another month or more.”

The statement comes on the same day the Ontario government announced $90 milllion to fund hundreds of hospital beds across the province ahead of flu season.

Premier Doug Ford says the investment will help the hospital system deal with overcrowding issues that have resulted in patients sometimes being treated in hallways and other unsuitable spaces.

He says the funds will support 1,100 hospital beds in total -- including more than 640 new beds.

“Currently we have been approved to open 28 more ‘surge beds’ starting in November,” says Musyj. “We are hopeful this announcement is in addition to that funding and supports services within our organization and others in the community.”

In October last year, the previous Liberal government gave hospitals an additional $100 million before flu season to create more hospital beds.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the Liberal commitment, and this latest spending by Ford's Progressive Conservatives, falls far short of the $300 million she says is needed to help address hospital overcrowding.

The government also announced it will continue an expansion of the province's long-term care beds planned by the Liberals, adding 6,000 new beds as part of a five-year plan to build capacity.

With files from The Canadian Press.