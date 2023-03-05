Windsor Regional Hospital continues to operate over capacity at both campuses

Windsor Regional Hospital is still operating at over capacity — despite a drop in respiratory illnesses.

Cases of COVID, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are all trending down, but both campuses remain full.

Officials say patients are left waiting for beds to open up.

Met and Ouellette are operating at 107 and 108 per cent capacity.

This week, there were a total of 51 patients who were in the emergency room waiting for an available bed.