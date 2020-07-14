WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the 14 new cases, seven are in the agri-farm sector, six in the community and one is still under investigation.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,829 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 1,197 people who have recovered. There are 538 people who are currently self-isolating.

WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said the health unit has completed 154 inspections related to patio regulations and masks since the beginning of July.

There are now outbreaks at six workplaces, four in the agriculture sector in Kingsville, one in agriculture in Leamington and one manufacturing facility in Leamington.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are currently two long-term care or retirement facilities in outbreak status – Augustine Villas in Kingsville and Riverside Place in Windsor.