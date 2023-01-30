Windsor Regional Hospital and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance receive award of stroke distinction

Windsor Regional Hospital and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance have been received accreditation with distinction for stroke care and services.

Stroke Distinction is an award of Accreditation Canada recognizing health organizations that demonstrate clinical excellence and outstanding commitment to leadership in stroke care.

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) were among nine stroke centres that applied for the award.

“This is great news for Windsor Regional Hospital and the residents of Windsor-Essex,” says Denise St. Louis, District Stroke Centre Windsor-Essex manager. “This achievement is a result of the commitment from leadership and the dedicated, talented frontline staff that provide excellent care every day. The team is looking forward to ongoing opportunities to build on the work that has been done to further strengthen the program.”

Last November, an Accreditation Canada Stroke Distinction surveyor was onsite at WRH and CKHA to visit various departments and evaluate stroke programs by speaking with staff, physicians, patients, and volunteers.

“I am extremely proud of our entire team across the continuum of stroke care at CKHA for their outstanding work and dedication to the provision of best practice stroke care,” said Lori Marshall, CKHA president and CEO. “This achievement speaks volumes to their commitment in enhancing stroke care and improving outcomes for patients and families.”

To determine the award of Stroke Distinction, Accreditation Canada verifies: