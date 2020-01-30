WINDSOR -- The Central Branch of the Windsor Public Library will soon be opening the doors of its new temporary location.

Crews are almost finished moving the library to the Paul Martin building and it’s expected to open on Monday.

The second floor will hold administrative offices, while the public will use the 11,000-square foot space on the main floor.

The library was forced to move from its current location at 850 Ouellette Ave. after the city sold the building to the Downtown Mission for $3.6 million in 2018.

The original plan was for the library to close on May 18, 2019 so the Mission could move in, but the move was delayed until 2020 to complete $1.5 million in renovations at the Paul Martin building.

It is anticipated the central branch will be in the Paul Martin Building for five to seven years.