Windsor police welcome new cadets and deputy chiefs
Windsor police introduced two new deputy chiefs and eight new cadets to the force on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police introduced two new deputy chiefs and eight new cadets to the force on Monday, but the ceremony looked a little different than usual.
While practicing physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior leadership team, including Chief Pam Mizuno, formally present badges new deputy chiefs Frank Providenti and Jason Bellaire via video conference.
Another WPS first, Mizuno headed a video conference created to allow senior officers and directors to view the swearing in of the eight new cadets.
Police say there were no handshakes, but plenty of smiles.