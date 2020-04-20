WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police introduced two new deputy chiefs and eight new cadets to the force on Monday, but the ceremony looked a little different than usual.

While practicing physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior leadership team, including Chief Pam Mizuno, formally present badges new deputy chiefs Frank Providenti and Jason Bellaire via video conference.

Another WPS first, Mizuno headed a video conference created to allow senior officers and directors to view the swearing in of the eight new cadets.

Police say there were no handshakes, but plenty of smiles.