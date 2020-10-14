WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have taken an individual into custody following an investigation in the Ford City area.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Hickory Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Police saod a wanted individual was believed to be contained in a home, the person has since safely been taken into police custody.

Officers and Emergency Medical Services were on scene.

Police said there was no direct threat to public safety, but asked people to avoid the area.

The roadway was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.