Windsor Police Service issue statement as Emergencies Act final report released

The Public Order Emergency Commission will release their final report on the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

The act was initially invoked on Feb.14, 2022 to remove the Freedom Convoy demonstration from Ottawa.

By that time, the Ambassador Bridge blockade had already been cleared by law enforcement.

However, the situation in Windsor, Ont. was referenced on numerous occasions during the hearing last fall.

Windsor Chief of Police Jason Bellaire issued a statement to CTV News Windsor on Friday.

“The Windsor Police Service welcomes this report and thanks the Commission members for their hard work and dedication. In the coming days, we will review the report and examine any recommended changes to our procedures to ensure we’re doing everything we can to appropriately respond to emergency situations, keep members of our community safe, and protect the local economy.”

A statement from Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens reads:

“The Public Order Emergency Commission today released its final report.

On behalf of the City of Windsor, and especially businesses and residents in the west-end who faced significant disruption during the course of the illegal occupation of the Ambassador Bridge, I want to thank Commissioner Rouleau and his team for this comprehensive undertaking.

The true value of this report will be found in how all levels of government learn from the events of last year, and our collective response.

Many of us will take time to review the report and its thoughtful recommendations in the days and weeks ahead. I look forward to continued collaboration with Provincial and Federal leaders as we strive to improve our security protocols around border crossings in Windsor and across Canada.

Once again, I would like to commend and congratulate the Windsor Police Service and our regional partners who de-escalated and resolved the situation at the Ambassador Bridge in an orderly way. I would also like to thank the City of Windsor’s legal team, including external counsel, who argued for and won an injunction to clear the Ambassador Bridge last February.

Windsor is home to multiple border crossings where billions in goods travel across the Detroit River each year. But we’re more than a thoroughfare, Windsor is a community and the illegal occupation of the Ambassador Bridge had a profound impact on area businesses and families. We owe it to those residents to thoroughly review this Report and to take the steps necessary to ensure this chapter of our history does not repeat.”

This is a developing story.