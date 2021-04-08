WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for information after multiple shots were fired on Highland Avenue.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident that took place on Thursday around 12:30 a.m. Officers responded to the area of Foch Avenue and Highland Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Police searched the area for any potential victims and evidence. Multiple shell casings were located in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue.

Officers say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Through investigation, police learned two vehicles were seen in the area at the time of the incident. A Chrysler 300 and a dark coloured sedan, described as possibly being an Audi or Honda Accord. At this time, these vehicles are being considered vehicles of interest.

Both vehicles were last seen travelling southbound on Highland Avenue, then eastbound on Foch Avenue towards Howard Avenue.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.