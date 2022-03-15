Windsor police seek witnesses to aggravated assault incident

Windsor police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated assault Saturday night that left a cab driver with serious injuries.

Investigators have determined two vehicles were in the area at the time of the assault, and the drivers or passengers may have seen something that could help with the investigation. Police would also like to know if either vehicle have dashcam footage.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a taxi driver was headed eastbound on Erie Street West between Victoria and Ouellette Avenues when he heard an object strike the car, police say.

The driver pulled over to investigate the noise when a man approached the vehicle and smashed the cab’s side window.

Police arrived and found the victim who was then taken to the hospital with potentially life-altering injuries.

Investigators are requesting the drivers or passengers of the two vehicles pictured to contact police.

Police say the vehicles would have been driving westbound on Erie St. W near Victoria Ave. around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com