Windsor police seek suspects in armed home invasion

Two men wearing masks allegedly forced their way into an east Windsor home Saturday night with a gun in hand demanding money.

Windsor police are searching for the suspects involved in the home invasion.

Police say when the armed men forced their way into the home in the 1400 block of George Avenue around 11 p.m., a 62-year-old woman who was at the home, was struck in the head with the firearm. She sustained minor injuries.

Police say the intruders stole money and prescription drugs before fleeing the scene.

Google map of area where home invasion took place in the 1400 block of George Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black man, around 6’ tall with a skinny build and spoke in a Jamaican accent. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and bright orange or yellow running shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black man, around 5’10” with a large build. During the incident, he wore a black sweater, black pants, and aviator-style glasses with black shades.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com