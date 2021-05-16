Advertisement
Windsor police respond to downtown crash involving motorcycle
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Sunday, May 16, 2021 2:17PM EDT
Windsor police on scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle Saturday night.
Officers had the intersection of Ouellette and University Avenues taped off around 11 p.m. to hold the scene.
Police reported minor injuries as a result of the crash.
It is unknown at this time if any charges will be laid.
