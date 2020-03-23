Windsor police remain at standoff in west Windsor
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 11:54AM EDT
Both OPP and Windsor police were called to McKay Avenue and Rooney Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- There is significant police presence outside a residential building on Windsor's west side.
Both OPP and Windsor police were called to the standoff at McKay Avenue and Rooney Street, near Adie Knox Arena, on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
Police say a man is barricading himself inside and may have a weapon.
Officers are asking the public to stay away from the area.