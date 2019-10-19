Windsor police release few details about alleged assault
Windsor police investigate an incident on Lauzon Road on Oct 18, 2019. ( photo submitted by Owen Cote )
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 4:06PM EDT
WINDSOR -- Windsor police are releasing few details about an assault investigation.
The Major Crimes Unit will only say it is investigating an incident that happened in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road late Friday night.
People in the neighbourhood tell CTV News a man was attacked and sent to hospital with unknown injuries.
But Police will not confirm that information.
More information is expected to be released on Sunday or Monday.