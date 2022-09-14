Windsor police outline efforts in downtown core after recent violent assaults

Windsor police are highlighting ongoing efforts to deter, de-escalate and disrupt crime in the downtown core in response to public concerns over recent violent assaults in the area.

“We’ve heard from downtown residents and business owners who don’t feel safe and are frustrated by crime,” said acting police Chief Jason Bellaire. “We understand and share those concerns, and we continue to take a community-focused approach to ensure public safety.”

Police say they use a multi-pronged strategy to serve and protect – combining modern law enforcement techniques with innovative approaches that address mental health challenges.

Efforts outlined by WPS to keep downtown safe include:

WPS works closely with the City of Windsor and various community partners, including Family Services Windsor-Essex, to ensure they are there when the public needs us most.

The Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit , was deployed downtown following the higher-than-normal levels of violence earlier this month. The team has immediately made an impact, arresting eight suspects on Sept. 8. In a similar operation last month, the Pop Unit made four arrests, located a missing person, gave out 11 tickets for driving infractions, and took two drivers with suspended licenses off the road. Windsor Police Service Pop Unit in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

, was deployed downtown following the higher-than-normal levels of violence earlier this month. The team has immediately made an impact, arresting eight suspects on Sept. 8. In a similar operation last month, the Pop Unit made four arrests, located a missing person, gave out 11 tickets for driving infractions, and took two drivers with suspended licenses off the road. The Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) , a joint program with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, who provides on-site mental health assessments and assistance to people in crisis. Since January, the COAST team has responded to 182 crisis-related situations in the downtown area, offering much-needed support to people going through some of the most difficult times in their lives.

, a joint program with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, who provides on-site mental health assessments and assistance to people in crisis. Since January, the COAST team has responded to 182 crisis-related situations in the downtown area, offering much-needed support to people going through some of the most difficult times in their lives. The Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT), another partnership with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, who pairs experienced mental health professionals with dedicated police constables trained in crisis intervention techniques. The MCRRT team has responded to 49 crisis-related incidents downtown so far this year.

“We’re meeting with our community partners with the goal of developing more robust, cross-organizational solutions to address the underlying social issues that impact public safety and quality of life and contribute to crime,” said Bellaire.

The service is exploring the possibility of adding patrols to the downtown area and deploying more officers on foot to increase street-level presence.

“Additional officers would enable us to work more closely with residents and business owners to identify and address their growing concerns,” said a police news release.

While September has been their busiest month of 2022, police say it’s important to note that crimes against people – which include assaults and stabbings – are trending downwards compared to overall data from the last decade.

The 10-year average for crimes against people is 8.75 occurrences per month, while this year, the average for crimes against people is down to 6.11 occurrences per month.

“Recent high-profile incidents have understandably raised some questions and concerns, but we want residents, visitors, and business owners to know that our downtown is incredibly safe,” said acting Deputy Chief Jason Crowley.

“We know that many of the crimes downtown are committed by a small number of people, and we also know that substance use and mental health can drive this issue,” said Crowley. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, especially when walking alone at night, and to report any suspicious or criminal activity so we can respond appropriately.”