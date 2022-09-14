Windsor police outline efforts in downtown core after recent violent assaults

A section of Ouellette Avenue has been closed as police investigate an ‘altercation’ downtown on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) A section of Ouellette Avenue has been closed as police investigate an ‘altercation’ downtown on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing

A federal jury has convicted R&B star R. Kelly of child pornography charges in his hometown of Chicago. The 55-year-old Kelly was found guilty Wednesday on three counts of child pornography but was acquitted of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?

As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver