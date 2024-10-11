WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police looking for 12 year old reported missing

    Omar Abdelsalan, 12, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2024, in the 5500 block of Clarence Drive. (Source: Windsor police) Omar Abdelsalan, 12, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2024, in the 5500 block of Clarence Drive. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police are asking the public for help in locating a 12 year old reported as missing.

    Omar Abdelsalan was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Clarence Drive and Fontainbleu Park.

    Police said his current clothing description is unknown.

    Anybody with information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News