Windsor police investigating weekend stabbing
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 3:22PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 6:04AM EDT
One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in east-Windsor over the weekend.
Windsor police say the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Labadie Rd. around 9pm Saturday night.
Officers found a man on scene suffering from stab-wounds, while a second man was taken into custody.
Police say the men are known to each other.
Police say charges are pending in relation to the incident.