One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in east-Windsor over the weekend.

Windsor police say the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Labadie Rd. around 9pm Saturday night.

Officers found a man on scene suffering from stab-wounds, while a second man was taken into custody.

Police say the men are known to each other.

Police say charges are pending in relation to the incident.