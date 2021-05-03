WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are seeking information surrounding a vandalism investigation after a Black History mural in Sandwich Town had been defaced.

Police received information Friday around 3:15 p.m. that an unknown party had defaced a mural dedicated to Howard Walkins, known as the country’s second African-Canadian detective, with blue spray paint.

The mural is located at Paterson Park in the 3000 block of Sandwich Street.

Ward 2 city councillor, Fabio Costante told CTV News Saturday he had also noticed a few dents and a long scratch mark on the mural.

“So many people were invested and involved in this project and to see some people try to ruin it is disheartening,” he said. “It’s not Windsor at its best."

The Morality unit is currently investigating and seeking the public’s assistance with any information in relation to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the 3000 block of Sandwich Street to check their footage for any suspicious people or activity.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com