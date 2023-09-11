Windsor police investigate fatal collision involving motorcycle

A 35-year-old motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle collision in east Riverside overnight Monday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a jeep.

Police say the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information about the incident, is urged to contact the Windsor Police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com