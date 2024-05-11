WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Weather advisory lifted for Windsor-Essex

    Clouds moving over Windsor on Sunday evening. July 17, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer) Clouds moving over Windsor on Sunday evening. July 17, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer)
    Share

    A weather advisory issued Saturday afternoon warning of favourable conditions for the development of funnel clouds was dropped Saturday night by Environment Canada.

    Included in the advisory were Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent.

    These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, but the weak rotation is typically not a danger near the ground.

    Environment Canada warned however there was a chance the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado, which typically does not cause significant damage, but is strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs and toss debris short distances. 

     

    Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Saturday night: Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6 C.

    Sunday: Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 20 C. UV index 6 or high.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 21 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 23 C.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News