WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threatened a driver and hit their vehicle with a baseball bat.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, Sept. 2 around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was stopped in traffic on Huron Church Road at Girardot Street as traffic was very congested and not moving.

While stopped, the man allegedly approached the victim's vehicle with a baseball bat and threatened the driver. Police say the suspect then damaged the vehicle with the baseball bat and is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

Through investigation, the surveillance images were obtained. Investigators are seeking any information that may assist in identifying the suspect.

Officers are also seeking to speak with any witnesses in relation to the incident. Due to the amount of traffic at the time and the fact traffic was very congested, it is believed several people may have witnessed this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.