

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have identified a suspect wanted for fraud.

Investigators from the Financial Crimes Unit have been probing a case from March 21, after a man went into a business in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.

The man allegedly bought a large quantity of merchandise with a fraudulently obtained bank draft.

A complaint from the local business was made to police on March 23.

Police say the involved fraud was well over $5000.

The case remains under active investigation.

The Windsor Police Service would like to thank the community for their attention to this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com