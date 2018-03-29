

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for help identifying a man who allegedly bought a large quantity of merchandise with a fraudulently obtained bank draft.

Officers commenced a fraud investigation after receiving a complaint from a local business on March 23.

Investigation revealed that on March 21, a man went to a business in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue.

Police say yhe involved fraud was well over $5000.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30's, with medium complexion, heavy pock marks on his left cheek, a slender build, approximately 160 lbs, approximately 6' in height, crooked teeth, short black hair with a black goatee and moustache.

Investigators from the Financial Crimes Unit are seeking to identify the suspect.

Please review the below suspect photo and contact police with any relevant information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.