WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police gives safety tips ahead of the Labour Day long weekend

    Windsor Police
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has released tips ahead of the weekend, reminding community members to prioritize safety.

    As we head into the holiday weekend, police said to:

    • Plan ahead: No matter if you are driving, cycling or walking, plan the route you will take ahead of time. Avoid all distractions, obey traffic laws and stay alert on the roads.
    • Consume responsibly: Police said if you are celebrating the long weekend with alcohol or drugs, always have a designated driver in place, or arrange for other ways to and from your destination. They reminded to never drive while impaired.
    • Lock your home: Before you leave, double check all windows and doors are locked. Police added to consider using timers to give the appearance someone is home.
    • Stay aware of your surroundings: If you are out at events and in big crowds, keep your property close and report any suspicious behaviour.
    • Practice water safety: If you are out on or in water, ensure all people with you know how to swim and wear life jackets when needed. Always watch kids closely around bodies of water and pools.

    The WPS wishes Windsor-Essex a great, safe long weekend.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News