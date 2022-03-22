Windsor police chief announces retirement

Windsor Police Service Chief Pam Mizuno is retiring from her position before the end of her five-year contract.

The WPS board announced Tuesday afternoon Mizuno submitted her intention to retire effective March 31, 2022.

“I have loved my time at the Windsor Police Service and I love the communities of Windsor and Amherstburg,” Mizuno said in a news release. “It has been an honour and privilege to lead this organization and I want to thank all of our members at the Windsor Police Service. I also want to thank our communities for your support over the past 2.5 years and the trust and confidence you have given to the Windsor Police Service, without which, we would not function.”

Mizuno was hired in October 2019, as the replacement for Al Frederick, who retired in June 2019.

Mizuno is the first female chief of police in the forces history.

She became a patrol officer in 1994, before taking on the role of sergeant and staff sergeant with the drugs and guns unit. In 2016, she was named a superintendent. Two years later, she became deputy chief.

And was acting chief when Frederick retired.

“On behalf of the Board, we acknowledge Chief Mizuno’s accomplishments during her tenure ensuring that community safety and well-being were always her top priority. Pamela has led the Service through significant challenges over the past 2.5 years,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said. “Her work has resulted in a well-respected police service by citizens throughout the City of Windsor and the Town of Amherstburg. The Board wishes her all the best in retirement.”

Deputy Chief has been appointed acting chief starting April 1 until a formal recruitment process for a permanent chief of Windsor police is completed.