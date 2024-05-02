Slumping sales amid spring listing surge in Windsor-Essex real estate market
New monthly housing statistics reveal real estate market trends may be ready to shift, according to the president of the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
On Thursday, WECAR released its data for April 2024, which show slumping sales amid the spring surge of listings.
“It looks promising for both buyers and sellers,” said Maggie Chen, the president of WECAR.
New listings shot up by 1,082 last month, representing a 22.54 per cent increase from the same time last year. However, that was paired with what Chen called a “significant” drop in the number of properties sold — falling 7.76 per cent year-over-year.
Not only are there fewer homes being sold, but runaway price increases have also slowed and stabilized.
The average sale price climbed less than half a per cent in April — just 0.47 per cent — to bring the final figure to $581,194.
The average year-to-date price of a home increased 2.4 per cent to $568,421 compared to an average price of $554,326 during the first four months of 2023.
The message from Chen to buyers banking on a real estate crash — don’t hold your breathe.
“Apparently, the market is not crashing; so, buyers should come to the realization that you should not wait for it anymore,” Chen told CTV News. “The average sale price is steadily, slowly climbing up.”
She also has words of caution for sellers following the compilation of the latest data.
Chen said sellers hoping to get the same price the market saw at its height in March 2022 may be chasing a horizon that never comes, which she says has set the stage for buyer-seller standoffs in the market.
“I think the proportion is getting smaller,” said Chen. “The sellers are getting a reality check. After almost two years of a waiting game, they’re starting to realize, ‘Okay, this is the market.’”
Chen said there is 3.22 months worth of inventory, indicating the Windsor-Essex real estate market tips in favour of sellers at the moment.
There were 1,459 available listings in Windsor-Essex at the time of the report.
SHIFTING STRATEGY
The continued pricing strategy in Windsor-Essex that sees homes listed below the expected sale price, albeit a recent phenomenon, is somewhat perplexing to Chen.
She says it is confusing to buyers as sellers aim to generate bidding wars for their properties.
“‘They’re asking for $499,000 and then final sale price is $565,000, what do I do?’” explained Chen. “You have to look at what the value of the property is.”
Chen said with interest rates remaining at elevated levels, prices stabilized, and more posted listings, a return to more familiar real estate bidding may be on the way for Windsor-Essex but, isn’t likely to return until toward the end of the year at the earliest.
“I do not know why it’s still not going toward a traditional selling strategy as of yet,” said Chen. “If we price it traditionally, it’s not selling.”
Unfortunately, the report doesn’t contain much upside for first-time home buyers.
Prices remain elevated and demand strong, keeping many properties unaffordable and out of reach for would-be house shoppers.
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
OPP's mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops 'not acceptable': CCLA
A spike in impaired driving-related collisions has caused Ontario’s provincial police to begin enforcing mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) at all traffic stops in the Greater Toronto Area -- a move one civil rights group says is ‘not acceptable.’
Maple Leafs down Bruins 2-1 to force Game 7
William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series.
Jurors in Trump hush money trial hear recording of pivotal call on plan to buy affair story
Jurors in the hush money trial of Donald Trump heard a recording Thursday of him discussing with his then-lawyer and personal fixer a plan to purchase the silence of a Playboy model who has said she had an affair with the former president.
Southern Alberta store broken into by burly black bear
Staff at a small southern Alberta office supply store were shocked to find someone had broken into the business last week, but they were even more confused when they discovered the culprit was a bear.
Captain sentenced to 4 years for criminal negligence in fiery deaths of 34 aboard scuba boat
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a scuba dive boat captain to four years in custody and three years supervised release for criminal negligence after 34 people died in a fire aboard the vessel.
New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients
Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.
