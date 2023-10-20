Windsor police board announces two new deputy chiefs

The Windsor Police Services Board has announced the appointments of two new deputy chiefs.

Jason Crowley has been named the permanent Deputy Chief of Operations and Karel DeGraaf is the new Acting Deputy Chief of Operational Support.

“These appointments represent a significant step forward for the Windsor Police Service, ensuring a strong and dynamic leadership team as they address internal matters and continue to serve the community with dedication and integrity,” said a media release from the board.

Chief Jason Bellaire also provided a statement about the appointments.

“I am pleased to welcome both Deputy Chief Jason Crowley and Acting Deputy Chief Karel DeGraaf to their new positions. Their combined experience, expertise, and proven leadership is a tremendous asset to both the members of the Windsor Police Service and to our community,” said Bellaire.

Deputy Chief Crowley has served the Windsor and Amherstburg communities with distinction over his 30-year career with the Windsor Police Service. His experience includes various roles in critical incident command, tactical response services, investigations, patrol services, and the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad (ROPE).

Acting Deputy Chief DeGraaf has been a member of the Windsor Police Service for over 28 years. Throughout his career, he has served our community in a variety of areas, including investigations, investigative support, property crimes, tactical response services, and the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad (ROPE). Most recently, he served as Acting Superintendent of Patrol Services, where he oversaw our organization’s largest division.