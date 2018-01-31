

CTV Windsor





The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is targeting the Canada Goose company.

PETA demonstrators held a demonstration in downtown Windsor Wednesday afternoon.

They are protesting the company’s use of coyotes fur and goose down in their very popular winter jackets.

A woman was covered in body paint from head to toe to simulate the pain and fear of a real coyote stuck in a trap.

Protesters are calling for the company to ditch the down.

“There's not use for down, for fur trim,“ said Emily Lavender. “There are so many superior insulating fabrics like thermoball, like pumtech. There's so many options out there that there's no need to kill animals in the 21st century."