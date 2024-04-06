WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor, Ont. man wins $100K with instant lotto game

    John Armstrong of Windsor, Ont. is seen in this undated image. (Source: OLG) John Armstrong of Windsor, Ont. is seen in this undated image. (Source: OLG)
    A Windsor man has 100,000 reasons to smile after winning big with an instant lotto game.

    According to a news release from OLG, John Armstrong of Windsor is the city’s newest lotto winner after winning $100,000 with Instant Gold Pursuit.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Mr. C Florals & Balloons on Wyandotte Street in Windsor. 

