WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor native T.J. Laramie has realized a lifelong dream, beating Spokane, Wash., fighter Daniel Swain to earn a coveted UFC contract.

Laramie becomes the third fighter out of the Maximum Training Centre to sign a contract with Dana White’s organization following his teammate Kyle Prepolec and Randa Markos.

The 22-year-old was part of a five-bout card at Dana White’s Contender Series that took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with no audience.

“It's weird. The last couple times were in front of my hometown so the crowd was super into the fight so I didn’t really have that this time,” said Laramie, who has long been considered a top UFC prospect.

White was in attendance and that’s all that really mattered to Laramie, who forced the end of the fight when Swain was unable to continue after the first round due to a rib injury.

Following the bout, the UFC founder rewarded all five winners with contracts and called Laramie an “absolute savage” following the bout.

“I love guys that fight like this kid fights. Welcome to the UFC,” said White.

Laramie, who had a beaming smile during the compliments, was thankful, but says he doesn’t feel any different than he did heading into the Swain matchup.

“It’s a dream come true and I feel like this is only just the start of the next step."

With part of his destiny fulfilled Laramie says he is Windsor proud, “Yes sir, always.”