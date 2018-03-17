

Windsor-born MMA champ T.J. Laramie won a match against Joao Luis Nogueira of Brazil Friday to defend his featherweight title.

The match was before a sold out crowd in Montreal at the Bell Centre and was televised live on Cogeco’s Fight Network and UFC Fight Pass.

Laramie, 20, won with a TKO in the fifth round to improve his record to eight wins, two losses and two submissions.

Laramie won the featherweight belt in December.