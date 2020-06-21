WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local first aid company has switched gears and started providing personal protective equipment in Windsor-Essex and across Canada.

Second Chance CPR, a company that provides CPR, First Aid, and defibrillation training courses to businesses and the public, partnered up with other local businesses to create PPEonline.ca after seeing the high demand for PPE locally since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The initial idea was to help our customers locally, then it grew to Essex County, and ultimately now were getting calls from across Canada to supply the PPE people need quickly, and effectively,” said owner Mike Mio.

PPE Online is now shipping across Canada and offering those in Windsor the option for delivery or pickup.

After the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced face masks will be mandatory for businesses, PPE Online will allow people to pre-order products online and pick them up at the 871 Janette Avenue location next week only.

The website has Canadian-made reusable face masks, hand sanitizer, medical gowns, thermometers, first aid supplies and other protective gear.

A portion of all sales will be donated to Transition to Betterness and its initiative to support front line healthcare workers.